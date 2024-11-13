All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel to release seven new Core Ultra CPUs following leak exposing upcoming lineup

A new leak has revealed Intel's plans to expand its Core Ultra 200S lineup with seven new SKUs that include non-K, T, and F variants.

Intel to release seven new Core Ultra CPUs following leak exposing upcoming lineup
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel is reportedly expanding its Core Ultra lineup with seven new CPU models across the Core Ultra 5, 7, and 9 families, according to a recent leak. The new CPUs include non-K, T, and F variants, with the Core Ultra 9 285 non-K available in 65W and 35W models.

Intel is reportedly expanding its CPU offerings for its latest generation of desktop CPUs, the Core Ultra lineup, according to a recent leak by @momomo_us shows.

The new leak indicates that Intel is preparing to launch seven new SKUs across the respective Core Ultra 5, 7, and 9 families of CPUs. The leak reveals information about the non-K, T, and F variants of CPUs, with the highest-end Core Ultra 9 285 non-K coming in two variants, a 65W and 35W model. Notably, these two new SKUs match Intel's 285K's but are clocked at lower speeds.

Additionally, the Core Ultra 7 series will be seeing three new additions to the family, with 265, 265F, and 265T SKUs on the way. Each of these CPUs feature the 30 MB of L3 cache, but are separated from each other with different clock speeds, specifically the T-version, which has considerably lower clock speeds compared to the two counterparts. Moving on to the Core Ultra 5 series.

The leak claims two models are on the horizon, the 225 and 225F. Each of these CPUs features 10 cores clocked at 3.3/4.9 GHz (P-cores) and 2.7/4.4 GHz (E-cores). Additionally, these two CPUs have 2 Xe GPU cores and a 65 W TDP, but there isn't a T-version - at least according to the leak.

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

