Elon Musk has started laughing at people complaining about the block feature on X being removed amid concern it would result in the app being pulled.

Elon Musk responds to criticism about removing the block feature on X
Elon Musk decided only a day ago that X will no longer have a block feature, meaning individuals won't be able to decide which accounts can view their profile.

Musk's newest update to the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, has seemingly been met with heavy criticism, as many users of the platform are worried that it will only perpetuate more toxicity. However, blocking won't be entirely removed from the platform, as Musk said in his announcement that users will still be able to block accounts in direct messaging.

There are also some policy problems with Musk's desire to do away with the blocking feature, as both the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store require social apps to have a block feature. If the app doesn't have a block feature, it would be a violation of the App Store and Google Play Store's terms of service, which could result in the entire social media platform being pulled from both platforms, according to Musk's post that gained a Community Note.

As for Musk's response to the criticism, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has said he's begun blocking the individuals that are complaining about the block feature being removed. Musk wrote in a recent X post, "Pretty fun blocking people who complain that blocking is going away. How does the medicine taste? 😂😂"

