Elon Musk may get X removed from Apple and Android devices by deleting a safety feature

Elon Musk wants to remove a key feature from X that may result in the social media app being pulled from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Elon Musk has announced that the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X, will have the "block" feature removed.

The owner of X responded to a post by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley that asked if there is a difference between blocking an account and muting an account. Musk responded by saying that the block feature was going to be deleted, except for direct-message blocking. Removing the block feature would mean that all accounts will be able to view every profile, which is different than muting an account. For example, muting an account means you can't see the muted account, and blocking means the blocked account can't see you.

However, Musk's ambition to do away with blocking on X may result in the entire app being pulled from the App Store and Google Play Store. Musk's announcement that the block feature was going to be deleted gained a Community Note, which explained that removing the block feature would be a violation of the terms of service for both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Both of these platforms outline in their respective policies that the app requires a block feature. If these guidelines are violated, X could be pulled from the store, according to the Community Note. Musk responded to being Community Noted, writing that "it makes no sense".