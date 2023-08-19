Linus Tech Tips responds sexual misconduct allegations in the workplace by former employee

The controversy with Linus Tech Tips, one of the biggest tech YouTubers on the platform, continues as the official X account has recognized the recent allegations from a former employee.

On the same day that Linus Tech Tips posted an apology video addressing the recent exposure by Gamers Nexus for prioritizing video quantity over quality, which led to many critical review errors such as incorrect benchmark charts, lazy evaluations, poor objective testing standards, Madison Suop, a former Linus Tech Tips employee alleged she experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace, amongst other startling issues.

Suop took to her personal X account to outline her experience working at Linus Tech Tips, and according to the former employee, she was held to egregious working standards, consistently belittled by co-workers and upper management, verbally harassed, inappropriately grabbed, and asked about her sexual history, which all led to Suop suffering from mental health issues and eventually quitting her job.