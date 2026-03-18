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Crimson Desert has made $20 million from pre-orders, estimates analyst firm

An analyst firm has estimated Pearl Abyss's Crimson Desert has already reached 400,000 units sold on Steam, equating to $20 million in pre-orders.

Crimson Desert has made $20 million from pre-orders, estimates analyst firm
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TL;DR: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss's upcoming open-world RPG, has generated $20 million from 400,000 pre-orders on Steam, despite concerns about performance on lower-end PCs and base consoles. It is poised for a major 2026 launch, potentially rivaling top titles if performance issues are resolved.

Crimson Desert, the new highly anticipated open-world RPG title from Pearl Abyss is about to launch, and analysts have already predicted the title has pulled in an astonishing $20 million in pre-orders.

The estimation comes from analytics firm Alinea Analytics, which wrote in the latest newsletter that on Steam alone Crimson Desert has already hit 400,000 copies sold, which equates to approximately $20 million in revenue. Notably, 10% of those sales occurred in just a 24 hour window, which is quite impressive when considering Crimson Desert was experiencing performance concerns from gamers on how it would perform on lower-end PC hardware, and base versions of the current-generation consoles.

The newsletter goes on to write that Crimson Desert is already set up to have a bigger launch than Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Crimson Desert is teeing up to be one of the biggest launches of 2026, and depending on the state it arrives in, hopefully, absent of any performance problems, it very well could be a contender for 2026's Game of the Year. As for those concerned about performance, PlayStation Japan recently released a 20-minute gameplay video of Crimson Desert running on the base PlayStation 5. If you are interested in that video, check it out above.

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News Sources:alineaanalytics.substack.com and wccftech.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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