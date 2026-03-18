Crimson Desert has made $20 million from pre-orders, estimates analyst firm

TL;DR: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss's upcoming open-world RPG, has generated $20 million from 400,000 pre-orders on Steam, despite concerns about performance on lower-end PCs and base consoles. It is poised for a major 2026 launch, potentially rivaling top titles if performance issues are resolved.

Crimson Desert, the new highly anticipated open-world RPG title from Pearl Abyss is about to launch, and analysts have already predicted the title has pulled in an astonishing $20 million in pre-orders.

The estimation comes from analytics firm Alinea Analytics, which wrote in the latest newsletter that on Steam alone Crimson Desert has already hit 400,000 copies sold, which equates to approximately $20 million in revenue. Notably, 10% of those sales occurred in just a 24 hour window, which is quite impressive when considering Crimson Desert was experiencing performance concerns from gamers on how it would perform on lower-end PC hardware, and base versions of the current-generation consoles.

The newsletter goes on to write that Crimson Desert is already set up to have a bigger launch than Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Crimson Desert is teeing up to be one of the biggest launches of 2026, and depending on the state it arrives in, hopefully, absent of any performance problems, it very well could be a contender for 2026's Game of the Year. As for those concerned about performance, PlayStation Japan recently released a 20-minute gameplay video of Crimson Desert running on the base PlayStation 5. If you are interested in that video, check it out above.