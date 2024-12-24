All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

Honey extension exposed as the biggest scam in YouTube history

The Honey extension has been exposed as being a scam that steals affiliate marketing money away from partners, and lying to consumers.

Honey extension exposed as the biggest scam in YouTube history
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Honey extension has been revealed as a scam, diverting affiliate marketing funds from partners and misleading consumers.

Honey, the browser extension marketed to consumers as a solution to easily finding the best coupons on the internet for purchasing products, has been exposed by a YouTuber for conducting shady business practices, misleading customers, and swiping affiliate marketing money from partners.

The YouTube channel MegaLag recently posted a 23-minute investigation into the extremely popular browser extension, purchased by PalPal for $4 billion in 2019. The investigation implicates some of the biggest creators on YouTube, such as MrBeast, MKBHD, Linus Tech Tips, and many others, all of which have promoted Honey to their audiences for many years. MegaLag explains Honey's nefarious business practices can be traced back to its extension, which presents itself to a user at the last phase of purchasing an item through a website.

Honey asks the user if they would like to apply the coupon codes the extension has found on the website, and after the user agrees, Honey begins "testing" the scraped coupons and adding them to the checkout. However, MegaLag discovered that if a user was carrying out a purchase through an affiliate marketing link, say through a YouTube video description which gives the creator of that YouTube video a kickback on the total purchase value of that product, Honey would covertly and unsuspectingly change the affiliate marketing link from the YouTuber's to Honey's own link.

Honey extension exposed as the biggest scam in YouTube history 156651
2

The change of this link circumvented the creator of the YouTube video from getting any reward for leading a customer to the sale of the product. This problem was discovered by Linus Tech Tips, who replied to a viewer on the LTT forums in 2022 asking if Honey was dropped as a sponsor from the channel. Colten Potter, head of business development at Linus Media Group (LMG), replied to the viewer and wrote that LMG ended its partnership with Honey after the team discovered Honey was changing LMG affiliate links to its own, even if the extension failed to find an applicable coupon code.

LMG was seemingly aware of this glaring issue and chose to move away from Honey, and yet decided not to inform the public or fellow partners of Honey's shady business practices. MegaLag further demonstrated Honey's processes by revealing two more methods Honey is using to abuse the "last click" in affiliate marketing, which determines if a partner is provided a commission on the sale of product. "Last click" is the agreed upon industry standard in affiliate marketing.

For more information check out the above video.

Photo of the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps
Best Deals: MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$279.99 USD
$279.99 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
-
$418 USD $410 USD
Buy
$398.99 CAD
$397.99 CAD $387.99 CAD
Buy
£259.98
£277.22 £277.66
Buy
$279.99 USD
$279.99 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/24/2024 at 4:37 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, youtu.be

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles