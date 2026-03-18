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Arc Raiders developer parts ways with co-founder Rob Runesson after sexual misconduct allegations

The studio behind Arc Raiders and The Finals, Embark Studios, has officially parted with co-founder Rob Runesson after sexual misconduct allegations.

Arc Raiders developer parts ways with co-founder Rob Runesson after sexual misconduct allegations
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TL;DR: Embark Studios has mutually agreed to separate from co-founder and COO Rob Runesson following sexual misconduct allegations. An external investigation found no evidence to support the claims, but the studio deemed the situation unsustainable, leading to Runesson's departure from the company.

Embark Studios, the developers behind the hit title Arc Raiders has "agreed to part ways" with the co-founder of the studio and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rob Runesson after sexual misconduct allegations were made public.

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The studio behind Arc Raiders said the decision was "mutual" and that Runesson will step down from his position as COO. As for the allegations, they first surfaced about a month ago on a The Finals streamer's livestream, where they were read. Notably, the accuser remained anonymous. However, the allegations were later shared across several The Finals social communities and viewed by IGN.

According to a report, the anonymous individual claims they were in contact with a popular female streamer of The Finals, who allegedly told this anonymous individual they were engaging in a frequent romantic and sexual relationship with Runesson. Furthermore, the allegations state the female streamer became uncomfortable with the frequency with which Runesson wanted to engage in sexual conversations and favors, along with the potential of there being a conflict given that Runesson was promoting her streams.

Additionally, the anonymous individual said they went to an Embark Studios community employee to report the behavior, but weren't informed whether an investigation had been launched. IGN spoke to the streamer embroiled in the allegations, who declined to comment on the story beyond saying that several of the allegations were taken out of context or misleading.

"Our leadership team was recently made aware of allegations against an Embark employee. We take these matters seriously, and as a part of our process for addressing any types of allegations, we immediately hired a law firm to conduct an external investigation. The investigation did not substantiate the allegations, but we found the situation unsustainable and mutually agreed to part ways with Rob," wrote Embark Studios

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News Sources:reddit.com and ign.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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