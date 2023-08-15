Armored Core VI PC system requirements revealed - and they're pretty forgiving (mostly)

Armored Core VI won't tax your PC all that much, going by these system requirements - though ray tracing is more involved as expected.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon comes out in just over a week and we've just had the official specs for the PC revealed.

The good news is that there's nothing too demanding here with FromSoftware's mech shooter, and the minimum requirements (flagged up by Wccftech) are certainly easy going enough.

Here's the minimum spec:

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 60GB

That's a pretty low bar for the processor and the GPU as well, which is good to see. The requirement for storage isn't too bad at 60GB, too.

The one fly in the ointment for those gamers with an older PC might be the stipulation for 12GB of system RAM, as there are certainly still rigs out there which still run with just 8GB. It's time for an upgrade for those systems, and remember, the price of RAM (DDR4) is getting seriously cheap now, so it won't be a painful purchase.

As for the recommend spec, it is as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or Intel Arc A750 8GB

Storage: 60GB

Again, that's nothing which will cause too much of a problem for most folks, with even a GTX 1060 qualifying as 'recommended.' The RAM requirement isn't upped here, either.

If you want ray tracing on, you'll have to be better equipped for a GPU, naturally (check out the above tweet for the full spec in those cases). However, ray tracing isn't available in-game (it's just in the 'garage' mode, where you tinker with your mechs), so overall, this isn't really a big deal.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is out on August 25, although it sneaks out a bit earlier on PC, arriving on August 24 at 5pm CDT.