Elon Musk says he's going to rock up at Mark Zuckerberg's house today ready to fight

The cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has reached new heights of insanity after Musk said he's going to rock up at Zuckerberg's house.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

The highly anticipated cage fight between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk has taken a strange turn after Musk took to his personal X account to say he's rocking up at Zuckerberg's house.

The post from Musk comes after the X owner leaked text messages between him and Zuckerberg where the Meta CEO expressed doubts Musk wants to participate in a fight, especially considering Musk's recent medical problems that may require surgery. The messages between the two billionaires revealed Musk taunting Zuckerberg, as he called the Meta CEO a "modern day Bruce Lee".

Zuckerberg's text states that he doesn't want to keep hyping up an event that he doesn't believe will even take place, which was followed by, "so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on". Musk responded by saying he was going to be in Palo Alto on Monday and that the two social media owners should have a fight in Zuckerberg's octagon at his house.

Now, things have ramped up again with Musk taking to his personal X account with the above post that states Musk is taking a Tesla Full-Self Driving test in Palo Alto on Monday night and will be directing the car to Zuckerberg's house. Musk added that he will also be testing the latest X livestream capabilities, and that X users will be able to "monitor our adventure in real-time".

"If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!" writes Musk.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

