Elon Musk leaks messages with Mark Zuckerberg where he calls him 'modern-day Bruce Lee'

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been texting, and the Meta CEO has given the Tesla CEO an ultimatum over their anticipated cage fight.

The highly anticipated cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly heated up once again, with both of the billionaires taking to their social media platforms to fire back at each other.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken to Threads to post a comment that calls out Musk for not being "serious" about the cage fight, citing his initial request for the fight to happen on August 26, UFC president Dana White offering to organize the event for charity, and Musk's lack of confirmation for the date, which was followed by an announcement that he may need surgery. Zuckerberg also said that Musk contacted him about having a practice round in Zuckerberg's octagon in his house.

Musk responded to a screenshot of Zuckerberg's Threads post by saying, "Zuck is a chicken". Musk then leaked the text messages between himself and Zuckerberg, where it can be seen that Zuckerberg wants the fight to happen soon, if it's going to happen at all, as he doesn't want to continue hyping up an event that he thinks will never happen. Musk responded by saying he would be in Palo Alto on Monday and, "Let's fight in your Octagon".

Musk didn't stop there as he admitted that he "has not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today. While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are modern-day Bruce Lee and will somehow win."