All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could have a heated debate instead of a cage fight

The cage match between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk may turn into a debate about how to build a safe future for all of humanity.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could have a heated debate instead of a cage fight
Published
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

The highly anticipated cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may turn into a heated debate between the two billionaires.

The fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg was thrown into doubt when Musk tweeted about potentially needing surgery ahead of the bout. These comments from Musk came after Mark Zuckerberg called out the X owner over a fight date that never received a response.

Now a new proposal has been put forward by Chris Anderson, who took to his personal X account to ask Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg if they would participate in a debate over how to build an amazing future. Musk responded to the post and said it "sounds like a good idea too," adding that "This is really fighting as (I believe) a noble sport. We also hope, with humility, to express our admiration for those who have fought before for noble causes."

To go back to Zuckerberg's call out of Musk, the Meta CEO took to his personal threads account to say, "I'm ready today", followed by his suggestion of August 26 for the fight.

Mosque hit back with his own response, saying that he is lifting weights throughout the day in preparation for the fight, and he has been bringing weights with him to work as he doesn't have time to work out.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.