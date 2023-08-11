Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could have a heated debate instead of a cage fight

The cage match between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk may turn into a debate about how to build a safe future for all of humanity.

The highly anticipated cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may turn into a heated debate between the two billionaires.

The fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg was thrown into doubt when Musk tweeted about potentially needing surgery ahead of the bout. These comments from Musk came after Mark Zuckerberg called out the X owner over a fight date that never received a response.

Now a new proposal has been put forward by Chris Anderson, who took to his personal X account to ask Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg if they would participate in a debate over how to build an amazing future. Musk responded to the post and said it "sounds like a good idea too," adding that "This is really fighting as (I believe) a noble sport. We also hope, with humility, to express our admiration for those who have fought before for noble causes."

To go back to Zuckerberg's call out of Musk, the Meta CEO took to his personal threads account to say, "I'm ready today", followed by his suggestion of August 26 for the fight.

Mosque hit back with his own response, saying that he is lifting weights throughout the day in preparation for the fight, and he has been bringing weights with him to work as he doesn't have time to work out.