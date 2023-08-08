All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mark Zuckerberg calls out Elon Musk over the fight date and it being streamed on X

Mark Zuckerberg has called out Elon Musk by responding to his claim their cage fight will be live-streamed on X, 'Not holding my breath.'

Published
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has responded to the recent posts by Elon Musk claiming that the fight between the two billionaires will be streamed on X.

Mark Zuckerberg calls out Elon Musk over the fight date and it being streamed on X 65155
Not only did Zuckerberg respond to Musk's recent posts about where the fight is going to be live-streamed, but he also responded to Musk's post about how he's working out for the fight by taking weights to work with him. Zuckerberg took to his Threads accounts to share a screenshot of Musk's post about carrying weights to work, saying, "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

As for responding to where the fire is going to be live-streamed, Zuckerberg again shared a screenshot of Musk's post, but this time it took The opportunity to throw some shade at the competing social media platforms owner, saying, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" Zuckerberg reiterated in another thread that he is planning on continuing to compete "with people who trained no matter what happens here."

NEWS SOURCES:threads.net, threads.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

