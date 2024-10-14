Mark Zuckerberg has put over 1000 hours into this classic PC game, says he's unbeatable

Mark Zuckerberg's PC game of choice is Sid Meier's Civilization, and with over 1,000 hours in a single entry he claims to be 'unbeatable.'

For hardcore gamers, putting over 1000 hours into a single game is not uncommon; it usually signals that you're not interested in playing every new blockbuster release and are perfectly happy to stick with one piece of interactive entertainment for years. Whether that's jumping into Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, or Overwatch every weekend or firing up World of Warcraft to play the latest expansion 20 years after the game debuted.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Regarding the gaming tastes of tech billionaires, we've heard stories of Bill Gates getting addicted to Minesweeper to the point where Microsoft employees had to intervene. More recently, Elon Musk has been sharing his impressive builds and high-level dungeon runs in Diablo 4 on X.

And now it's Mark Zuckerberg's turn. We now know the PC game he simply can't get enough of - Sid Meier's Civilization.

The revelation comes from a recent interview with TikTok creator Pubity. Mark Zuckerberg opened up about the time his wife was looking at his Steam library and noticed that he had put in over a thousand hours into Civilization. He didn't specify whether or not this was for the latest entry in the series, Civilization VI (2019), but it's still a lot of hours to put into any single Civilization game.

Fans of Civilization will know that it is one game that will eat up hours of your time thanks to its incredibly immersive "one more turn" mechanics and gameplay. Good old Zuck didn't stop there, though. He also went on to claim that he might just be the best Civilization player in the world - a "Grandmaster."

"I think at some point, I should do a Twitch stream of me playing with someone because I'm pretty convinced that I'm close to Grandmaster status," Mark Zuckerberg said. "I'd be surprised if anyone in the world can beat me."

As a fellow billionaire gamer, this sounds like the perfect challenge for Elon Musk - if he can pull himself away from the Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred expansion.