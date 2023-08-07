All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk says where the Mark Zuckerberg cage fight will be livestreamed

After saying where the fight will be live-streamed, Elon Musk has breathed life back into the highly anticipated cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk says where the Mark Zuckerberg cage fight will be livestreamed
Published
Updated
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

The Elon Musk versus Mark Zuckerberg cage fight seems to be back on the cards after the Tesla CEO tweeted where the fight would be live-streamed.

The flight between the two billionaires was thrown into doubt when Mark Zuckerberg said during a company town hall meeting at Meta that he wasn't sure if the fight was "going to come together." The doubt from Zuckerberg came from leaked audio from inside the company town hall meeting, acquired by Reuters. Following the statement from Zuckerberg, the fight between the Meta CEO and Musk seemed to be on the ropes, with minimal chance of fruition.

However, the fight seems to be back on as Musk has taken to his personal X account to announce that the MMA bout will be live-streamed exclusively on X and that all of the proceeds generated from the event will be donated to charities for veterans. To further back up the argument that the fight is going to happen, Musk also tweeted that he has been lifting weights throughout the day to "prepare for the fight", and that he's been bringing weights with him to work as he doesn't have time to work out.

Musk was asked, "What's the point of the fight? Is it just to motivate you to work out?" Musk replied by saying that fighting is a "civilized form of war" and "men love war".

Officially, no bookings or dates have been solidified for the bout between Zuckerberg and Musk, so we must take all of the information circling around on social media platforms with a grain of salt.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.00
$75.00$85.42$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
$59.00$59.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2023 at 10:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.