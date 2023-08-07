Elon Musk says where the Mark Zuckerberg cage fight will be livestreamed

After saying where the fight will be live-streamed, Elon Musk has breathed life back into the highly anticipated cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

The Elon Musk versus Mark Zuckerberg cage fight seems to be back on the cards after the Tesla CEO tweeted where the fight would be live-streamed.

The flight between the two billionaires was thrown into doubt when Mark Zuckerberg said during a company town hall meeting at Meta that he wasn't sure if the fight was "going to come together." The doubt from Zuckerberg came from leaked audio from inside the company town hall meeting, acquired by Reuters. Following the statement from Zuckerberg, the fight between the Meta CEO and Musk seemed to be on the ropes, with minimal chance of fruition.

However, the fight seems to be back on as Musk has taken to his personal X account to announce that the MMA bout will be live-streamed exclusively on X and that all of the proceeds generated from the event will be donated to charities for veterans. To further back up the argument that the fight is going to happen, Musk also tweeted that he has been lifting weights throughout the day to "prepare for the fight", and that he's been bringing weights with him to work as he doesn't have time to work out.

Musk was asked, "What's the point of the fight? Is it just to motivate you to work out?" Musk replied by saying that fighting is a "civilized form of war" and "men love war".

Officially, no bookings or dates have been solidified for the bout between Zuckerberg and Musk, so we must take all of the information circling around on social media platforms with a grain of salt.