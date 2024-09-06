TIME's most 100 influential people in AI list doesn't include Elon Musk, has Scarlett Johansson

TIME releases its top 100 list of the most influential people in AI: includes NVIDIA and AMD CEOs, but Elon Musk isn't listed... an actress is.

TIME's most 100 influential people in AI list doesn't include Elon Musk, has Scarlett Johansson
TIME has released its list of what it says are the top 100 most influential people in AI, a list that anyone that knows anything about AI would expect to see SpaceX, Tesla and xAI boss Elon Musk on the list... but nope. TIME doesn't think he's influential enough, but actress Scarlett Johansson is.

In the cover, you can see NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, and even YouTuber "MKBHD" who, as much as I somewhat enjoy some of his videos, is not top 100 most influential in AI material, sorry Marques. Elon Musk, however, has the largest AI GPU cluster in the world, millions of Tesla vehicles on the road capturing video and information and feeding it into an AI, X is feeding billions of bytes of data per day into AI, and he has self-landing rockets with SpaceX.

I mean, TIME isn't just out of touch -- this is showing their bias. Rewinding the clock back to 2016-2020, when anything Trump did saw people who didn't like Trump referred to as "TDS" or Trump Derangement Syndrome. This is some serious EDS, or Elon Derangement Syndrome. Just because they don't like his politics -- he's voting Trump, and is fully 100% behind President Trump -- so they omit him from a list where he should've been #1. Right.

TIME's other issue... there's not just no Elon Musk, but there's no Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI, the makes of ChatGPT), Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta). Just these three men have more influence on the AI market than most companies (apart from NVIDIA) yet they're all not listed, while an actress is... TIME is so out of touch.

