Elon Musk says he may require surgery before he fights Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk has announced that he's getting an MRI to determine the cause of health problems that may require surgery before the fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk has fired back at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg following his recent comments about the highly anticipated bout between the two billionaires.

It was only a few days ago that Elon Musk reignited the highly anticipated fight with Mark Zuckerberg after posting on his personal X account that he is taking weights to work in preparation for the coming fight. Additionally, Musk posted that the fight would be live-streamed on X, which Zuckerberg replied to on his personal threads account, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

It wasn't long before Musk fired back at Zuckerberg, but his response seemingly has fallen short in terms of topping his opponents' last comments, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO writing that he is undergoing medical examination that may result in required surgery before the fight. Musk responded to a post on X regarding the fight, saying, "Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Many Musk fans have warned the social media owner to pull out of the fight to protect his body from any more potential damage, especially considering if he was still going to fight post-surgery. However, in response to these concerns, Musk posted the following comment, "Nobody lives forever."