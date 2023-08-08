All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk says he may require surgery before he fights Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk has announced that he's getting an MRI to determine the cause of health problems that may require surgery before the fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk says he may require surgery before he fights Mark Zuckerberg
Published
2 minutes & 17 seconds read time

Elon Musk has fired back at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg following his recent comments about the highly anticipated bout between the two billionaires.

It was only a few days ago that Elon Musk reignited the highly anticipated fight with Mark Zuckerberg after posting on his personal X account that he is taking weights to work in preparation for the coming fight. Additionally, Musk posted that the fight would be live-streamed on X, which Zuckerberg replied to on his personal threads account, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

It wasn't long before Musk fired back at Zuckerberg, but his response seemingly has fallen short in terms of topping his opponents' last comments, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO writing that he is undergoing medical examination that may result in required surgery before the fight. Musk responded to a post on X regarding the fight, saying, "Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Many Musk fans have warned the social media owner to pull out of the fight to protect his body from any more potential damage, especially considering if he was still going to fight post-surgery. However, in response to these concerns, Musk posted the following comment, "Nobody lives forever."

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.90
$75.90$85.42$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$59.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2023 at 11:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.