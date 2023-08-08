All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MrBeast sued for $100 million over contract violations and 'disparaging comments'

YouTuber Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson sued his ghost kitchen company last week, which has resulted in a $100 million countersuit by VDC.

MrBeast sued for $100 million over contract violations and 'disparaging comments'
Published
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

The company behind MrBeast's ghost kitchens has counter-sued the famous Youtuber for an astonishing $100 million.

MrBeast sued for $100 million over contract violations and 'disparaging comments' 948
Open Gallery 2

The counter lawsuit came after Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts, alleging the company prioritized rapid expansion of high-quality products, resulting in food quality levels dropping to an inappropriate standard.

Donaldson's lawsuit alleges that many customers reported receiving their burgers with raw meat, were burnt, contained bugs, and other major problems. Furthermore, MrBeast's lawsuit claims that Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) has not paid MrBeast and has used the YouTuber's image without his permission.

The countersuit from Virtual Dining Concepts alleges that Donaldson and his Beast Investments company failed to abide by the contractual obligations, such as carrying out promotional work. Additionally, VDC alleges that Beast Investments has "materially damaged" the company's reputation.

"This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence," VDC's countersuit claims. "He is mistaken."

Furthermore, the ghost kitchen company claimed that Donaldson made disparaging comments against VDC and cited several tweets from MrBeast, such as, "the company I partnered with won't let me stop even though it's terrible for my brand."

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

