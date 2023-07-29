All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk cage fight now in doubt as exclusive audio surfaces

Recent comments from Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has thrown considerable doubt on the anticipated cage fight with Elon Musk.

Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

The highly anticipated cage match between tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk May not even happen at all after recent comments came out from Meta's CEO.

Open Gallery 2
A new report from Reuters has revealed exclusive audio obtained by the publication of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressing a crowd of employees during a company town hall meeting. The comments regarding the cage fight between Musk and Zuckerberg came about during an in-depth discussion about Threads, the newly released Instagram-integrated app that's a direct competitor to Elon Musk's X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

Notably, the fight isn't officially canceled and was originally expected to take place in a Las Vegas arena, organized by UFC President Dana White. However, Zuckerberg can be heard through these exclusively obtained audio recordings that he isn't sure will come together. The audio leak has certainly cast some doubts on whether or not the match will ever happen, in what already seemed like a far-fetched idea with minimal chance of fruition.

"I'm not sure if it's going to come together," said Mark Zuckerberg

The online back and forth between Musk and Zuckerberg certainly caught the attention of many people, even the likes of UFC fighters Alex Volkanovski and Georges St-Pierre, who offered their services to the billionaires. Volkanovski attested to Zuckerberg's readiness to the challenge from Musk, and George St-Pierre offered to train Musk for the fight, to which Musk accepted.

Right now, the fight is completely up in the air, with what seems to be little chance for it actually to happen. Especially considering that Zuckerberg just released a new app that's a direct competitor to Twitter and Musk has just rebranded Twitter to X. Lots of work is required on both sides of the fence.

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

