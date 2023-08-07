Elon Musk announces Tesla has figured out aspects of artificial general intelligence

Elon Musk has announced on his X account that Tesla has figured out some aspects of artificial general intelligence, 'the car has a mind.'

Elon Musk has teased that Tesla has figured out some aspects of artificial general intelligence, the crown jewel of artificial intelligence programming.

The Tesla CEO replied to Whole Mars Catalog, who posted a video to their X account recounting the time that Elon Musk said on stage that full self-driving would work even in San Francisco, which at the time seemed impossible considering the current state of Tesla's self-driving technology.

However, the doubts were quelled as the technology advanced, and now full self-driving Tesla vehicles are easily driving around San Francisco with just their "computer vision".

Musk replied to the Whole Mars Catalog post and said that Tesla may have figured out some aspects of artificial general intelligence. Adding that "the car has a mind," "not an enormous mind, but a mind nonetheless."

Elon Musk's push towards developing artificial general intelligence through Tesla ties into his newest venture X.AI which is focusing on unlocking the mysteries of the universe, such as extraterrestrial life, through the power of artificial intelligence-powered systems.

If what Musk is saying is true about Tesla unlocking some aspects of artificial general intelligence, we could see in the future vehicles with full self-driving be semi-conscious. However, given the current rate of ai developments toward the crown jewel of AGI, it's safe to assume that full-conscious machinery is still quite a few years away.