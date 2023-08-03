MrBeast sues his ghost kitchens serving 'revolting' and 'inedible' MrBeast burgers

James "MrBeast" Donaldson has filed a lawsuit against the company that he used to get MrBeast burgers out into so many stores.
MrBeast partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts to create what is commonly referred to as ghost kitchens, which are then used to fulfill orders of MrBeast Burgers. So, here's how it works. In 2020 MrBeast Burgers could only be ordered online, and once an order is placed, a verified ghost kitchen accepts the order and completes it. Each of these ghost kitchens are equipped with all of the ingredients/equipment to create MrBeast Burgers, and the venture was an incredible one during the pandemic as it kept many struggling businesses afloat.
However, not all went to plan, or at least that's what we are finding out now. According to MrBeast's lawsuit, which claims that Virtual Dining Concepts, a Florida-based company, has prioritized rapid expansion over delivering high-quality products. The lawsuit claims that Virtual Dining Concepts has not paid MrBeast and was unable to keep the quality to an appropriate standard, with many customers reporting receiving their burgers with raw meat, burnt, containing bugs, and much more.
Additionally, MrBeast's lawsuit claims that Virtual Dining Concepts has filed trademarks involving MrBeast's brand that they weren't entitled to and that the company has used MrBeast's image without his permission.
"[MrBeast] expected that his fans would be the recipients of excellent customer service and a superior branded food product. Unfortunately, however, because Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products.
"This is despite numerous objections by MrBeast, whose complaints about quality control fell on deaf ears. As a result, MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible."