MSI unveils B650M PROJECT ZERO motherboard with connectors hidden on the back

MSI's new B650M PROJECT ZERO motherboard for AMD AM5 puts all connectors on the back for a cable-free look, will this become the new norm for boards?

We got our first in-person look at MSI's 'Project Zero' motherboard design at Computex 2023, which moves power and other connectors to the back of the board for a cable-free look. Today comes the official unveiling and product listing for MSI's latest motherboard, the B650M PROJECT ZERO for AMD AM5 and Ryzen 7000 CPUs using the midrange B650 chipset.

The new B650M PROJECT ZERO motherboard for AMD AM5 from MSI, image credit: MSI.

Per the product images, we see that the 24-pin ATX connectors, EPS12V CPU, and other case headers are all situated on the back of the board, making the MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO motherboard a very special release for the company.

Of course, you'll need to ensure you've got a compatible case with the necessary space to make it work - but it's an exciting look at the future of motherboard designs.

It's not a full-size board; it's a B650M, so you only have a single PCI-E x16 slot for a GPU. And with that, the power running into the GPU will probably be the only visible cable in a complete B650M PROJECT ZERO build.

Other specs include 4 x DDR5 slots with a capacity of 128GB, 2 x PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slots with heatsinks, and an additional 4 x SATA 6G ports for expanded storage. Here's an overview of the B650M PROJECT ZERO specifications.

Model Name : B650M PROJECT ZERO

CPU Support : Supports AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors

CPU Socket : Socket AM5

Chipset : AMD B650 Chipset

Graphics Interface : 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, 1x PCIe 3.0 x1 slot

Display Interface : Support 4K@60Hz as specified in HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 - Requires Processor Graphics

Memory Support : 4 DIMMs, Dual Channel DDR5-6400+ (OC)

Storage : 2x M.2 Gen4 x4 64Gbps slots, 4x SATA 6Gbps ports

USB ports : 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 20Gbps (Type-C), 5x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps (3 Type-C + 2 Type-A), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps (4 Type-A), 6x USB 2.0

LAN : 1x Realtek 8125BG 2.5Gbps LAN

Wireless/Bluetooth : AMD Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Audio: 8-Channel (7.1) HD Audio with Audio Boost

Even with all the connectors on the back, the MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO is stacked with ports, memory, and storage options - making it an exciting new motherboard release.