All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

MSI Project Zero offers a clean look by keeping motherboard cables hidden

Featuring a custom case that's coming soon and a new affordable MSI B650M motherboard, MSI Project Zero showcases a cable-free super clean look.

MSI Project Zero offers a clean look by keeping motherboard cables hidden
Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

One of the big themes of Computex 2023, at least in terms of complete PC builds, was looking at ways to improve cable management through the smart motherboard and case design. With MSI creating everything from motherboards to fast SSDs to GPUs and cases, it was no surprise that 'MSI Project Zero' was on hand to showcase a glimpse at the p[otential future of cleaner and more visually appealing builds.

MSI Project Zero offers a cable-free clean look, and it's coming soon.
Open Gallery 3

MSI Project Zero offers a cable-free clean look, and it's coming soon.

It all comes down to a brand-new motherboard design with no visible circuits or cabling on the front, which in turn leads to a clean-looking build. All the major stuff is on the back of the Micro-ATX MSI B650M Project Zero motherboard, from the chunky 24-pin motherboard power connector, front panel connectors, RGB headers, fan headers, and even SATA connectors.

The B650 chipset supports the current generation of AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, dual PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, DDR5 memory, 2.5G LAN, and support for Wi-Fi 6E. What separates the MSI Project Zero build from similar stealth projects at Computex 2023 is that everything you see here is on track for a release this year.

MSI Project Zero features a Micro-ATX MSI B650M Project Zero motherboard with all connectors on the underside.
Open Gallery 3

MSI Project Zero features a Micro-ATX MSI B650M Project Zero motherboard with all connectors on the underside.

We were told it would target the affordable mid-range market - including the brand-new case, which MSI notes will launch with a price below 100 USD. MSI also told us it plans to launch the first version of this new case in white, with black to follow.

It seems we're on the cusp of a revolution regarding cable management and motherboard design, which is excellent. In addition to making everything look slicker and cleaner, getting everything connected and installed will become more accessible, too, as you're dealing with fewer situations where you need to thread cables. The good news is that MSI is speaking with other motherboards and case makers to work out a new standard for this new approach to ensure it's standardized moving forward.

Buy at Amazon

MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk Wi-Fi Gaming Motherboard (AMD AM5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$219.00
$219.00$219.99$219.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2023 at 9:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.