MSI Project Zero X dropped the pants of anyone that walked past it at CES 2025

MSI has showcased a panoramic case designed to enable PC builders to have zero-cable aesthetic from multiple angles through its transparent design.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI has introduced a panoramic case that allows PC builders to achieve a zero-cable aesthetic from multiple angles, thanks to its transparent design.

PC builders are looking toward more minimal aesthetics when it comes to case design, which means more ways to hide those nastly cables that many believe are eyesores.

MSI has set out to provide a viable option for those PC builders after a minimal aesthetic, and at CES 2025, the company showcased the stunning Project Zero X, one of many Project Zero cases that all focus on a minimalistic design. While MSI didn't tell me what components are inside the Project Zero X, I could summarize the build at least features an Intel CPU due to the AIO cooler supporting both LGA1700 and LGA1851 sockets. As for the graphics card, it appears MSI equipped Project Zero X with a white version of the RTX 4080 Gaming X Trio or possibly even an RTX 5080 Gaming X Trio.

As shown in the above image, the Project X Zero build completely hides all cables, besides two: one cable running to the GPU, and another to the AIO cooler. However, given the direct these case designs are going I'm guessing it won't be long before a solution is conceived to also hide both of these cables, resulting in a cableless design that minimalists will drool over.

As for connectivity, since the motherboard is completely hidden on the back of the case users are unable to access any of the motherboard ports. Initially I thought this was a real problem, but moving to the back of the case I saw MSI has placed an array of connectivity options such as the 3x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1x USB 2.0 port, 1x 5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and audio ports.

Also located on the back of the case are 3x DisplayPort and 2x HDMI ports. MSI wasn't able to give me details on how it achieved this incredible design, and only directed me to the above details about Project Zero X. If I were to take a guess at how MSI achieved the moving of the I/O ports, I would say it would be the same process as putting I/O ports on the front of the case, which is done through the use of a daughter board and connectors. However, instead of the front, MSI moved them to the back, enabling the full panoramic design effect that allows owners to show off all of their glorious components.

When will Project Zero X release? MSI wasn't able to tell me when it will hit the market, but since it has gone official at CES 2025 I'd imagine, and hope, it will arrive on the market sometime this year.

