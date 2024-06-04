MSI Z790 PROJECT ZERO PLUS motherboard adopts CAMM2 memory for extreme overclocking

At Computex 2024, we saw MSI's latest Z790 PROJECT ZERO PLUS motherboards, designed for extreme overclocking with Intel CPUs. And it adopts CAMM2.

At Computex 2024, we saw one of MSI's latest Z790 PROJECT ZERO PLUS motherboards, designed for extreme overclocking with Intel CPUs. It adopts CAMM2, an alternative to SO-DIMM for laptops, and sits flat on the motherboard. MSI co-developed this memory solution with Intel. Its placeholder name is Mini_CUDIMM, and the Z790 PROJECT ZERO PLUS board supports 12th Gen and higher Intel Core processors.

Like the magnetically attached heatsinks for storage on the new Z790 PROJECT ZERO PLUS, this has one that comes standard with the motherboard. CAMM stands for Compression Attached Memory Module. It was initially designed to replace SO-DIMM in laptops, incorporating a dual-channel configuration into a single solution. It's being used primarily for high-speed memory for PC gaming, starting at DDR5-8400 speeds.

MSI believes overclockers will be able to push speeds higher than what we've seen with standard DDR5 modules, which is exciting. Each module supports up to 128GB, so you've got enough capacity, too. "These optimizations allow for extreme overclocking, delivering unmatched performance for enthusiasts seeking the ultimate," MSI writes in the press release.

As a PROJECT ZERO board from MSI, the Z790 PROJECT ZERO PLUS also includes all main connectors on the underside of the motherboard, offering a clean and elegant look - which is elevated even further thanks to CAMM2 eliminating the need to space DDR5 sticks. Getting a close look at the board at Computex, I immediately noticed how strange and fantastic it was to see one without the traditional memory setup we're used to. The MSI representative noted that the company is partnering with Kingston to ensure that CAMM2 modules will be available when it launches this year.

Stay tuned for more on the Z790 PROJECT ZERO PLUS motherboard closer to its release in the second half of this year.

