Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini will arrive with a 16GB variant, and it's a tiny single-fan GPU

It looks like Colorful is prepping to launch its tiny single fan iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini in two variants, one with 8GB of VRAM and one with 16GB.

Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

The new Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini is the sort of release we love seeing, taking a power-efficient GPU like NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and shrinking it down to the basics. With a length of only 199.5mm and a single fan attached to the cooler, it more than lives up to the Mini naming while sporting a look that's a mix of white with brushed metal.

Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini with 16GB of VRAM, image credit: Colorful.
Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini with 16GB of VRAM, image credit: Colorful.

We reported on the announcement of the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC a few weeks ago; per a new report at Videocardz.com citing Colorful's product page (which no longer looks to be live), we've got word that the company is planning to release a 16GB variant sporting a darker brushed metal look alongside the white color scheme.

This would make it one of the world's smallest GPUs with 16GB of VRAM, with a small 5W bump in TDP to 165W from 160W and an expanded VRM design to 6+2. Elsewhere this is the same GPU, with the same RTX 4060 Ti AD106 chipset with 4352 CUDA Cores and GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.

The 16GB model also shares the same OC profile as the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC 8GB, with a boost clock speed of 2580 MHz compared to the reference setting of 2535 MHz. This will be enabled via Colorful's software via a one-click OC mode for users.

A compact GPU like this with 16GB of VRAM is impressive to see, though doubling the memory capacity from 8GB to 16GB does see the MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti increase to USD 499 from USD 399. No pricing or release info on this new variant has been made available, though with it popping up online (albeit briefly), a full announcement and release could happen soon.

