Colorful debuts tiny single-fan iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Mini OC graphics card

Colorful has launched new GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards specifically for Mini-ITX builds and compact rigs. The new Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 50 Series Mini lineup includes three models: an iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Mini OC 8GB, an iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Mini OC 16GB, and an iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Mini OC 12GB.

All three sport the same compact dimensions of 180 x 123 x 39.8mm, making the GeForce RTX 5070 variant one of the smallest we've seen to date, especially for an OC model with a Boost Clock of 2557 MHz, a small but notable bump from the 2512 MHz reference spec. And with a GPU length of only 180mm, all three models feature a cooling solution with a single 95mm fan.

Both GeForce RTX 5060 Ti variants are also OC models, sporting a Boost Clock speed of 2632 MHz, which is a notable increase over the 2572 MHz reference spec. The all-black design of Colorful's new Mini range of GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards also includes minor RGB lighting on the side and a reinforced metal backplate.

The iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Mini OC 12GB is the most interesting of the trio, as the RTX 5070 is not only the most powerful GPU in the lineup but also has a 250W power rating that is 70W higher than the RTX 5060 Ti models. The smaller the heatsink and the cooler, the hotter a GPU runs (generally speaking), so it will be interesting to see just how well the single-fan cooler works when paired with an overclocked GeForce RTX 5070.

Colorful notes that these Mini GPUs will be available for purchase in China from December 19, with pricing starting at around $500 for the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB model and going up to around $740 for the RTX 5070.