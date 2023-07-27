Colorful unveils new iGame GPUs, a stylish GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z and a cute RTX 4060 Ti MINI

Colorful's new GeForce RTX 4070 features a hidden-cable design, and its new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti looks perfect for Mini-ITX builds.

Colorful has unveiled a pair of new GeForce RTX graphics cards, each offering something new and interesting to the company's iGame line-up of GPUs. The new Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC features a stylish white look with graffiti pink "Ultra" flourishes. It also marks the debut of Colorful's hidden cable management design.

The new Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC with hidden power connector design, image credit: Colorful.

With a custom PCB design, this new GeForce RTX 4070 opts for the more traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector instead of the new 16-pin 12VHPWR connector seen in many GeForce RTX 40 Series models. For the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC, the power connector is hidden behind the removable backplate to deliver a cleaner look.

And in a very cool move, the GPU comes bundled with a white extension 8-pin power cable to ensure everything looks seamless. Unlike other hidden cabler designs from other companies, this won't require specialized hardware and is compatible with most motherboards. However, Colorful notes that "it is best paired with a case specifically designed to support this concept," allowing room to thread cables freely.

The new Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC, image credit: Colorful.

The second GPU unveiled is the new Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC, a tiny little card with a compact length of only 188mm and a single 104mm cooling fan. For those wondering if that's enough to cool the GPU when playing games, Colorful notes that the tiny GeForce RTX 4060 Ti features "a large heatsink with four 6mm-diameter heat pipes."

Interestingly, even with its small size Colorful has managed to include some RGB lighting on the side panel, with this iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC also sporting a white and silver look. There's even some OC action, though the 2580 MHz boost clock speed is a modest increase over the reference model's 2535 MHz.

Here's a breakdown of the specs for the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC and Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC.

Model : iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC

CUDA Cores : 4888

Game Clock : 2475MHz

Boost Clock : 2505MHz

Memory : 12GB

Memory Type : GDDR6X

Memory Bandwidth : 504 GB/s

Power Connector : 1x 8-pin PCIe

Card Dimension : 313.5mm x 118.8mm 50.5mm (L x W x H)

Display Output: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

