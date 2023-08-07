AMD's Ryzen CPUs appear to be selling a ton - particularly X3D models - while Intel flounders

At least going by sales at one major European retailer, AMD is embarrassing Intel in desktop processor territory, with Ryzen X3D CPUs leading the charge.

AMD's Ryzen processors are currently outgunning Intel on the desktop by some margin, with the Ryzen 7800X3D and 5800X3D shifting a ton of units in particular, according to the latest sales figures from a major retailer in Europe.

This is MindFactory in Germany, and the weekly stats come courtesy of TechEpiphany, who provides these sales breakdowns regularly on Twitter.

Of course, we must bear firmly in mind that these aren't official figures, and neither is one European retailer a yardstick by which we can judge the whole desktop market.

Far from it, but nonetheless, this is still an interesting glimpse at a part of the CPU sales picture - and an eye-opening one as to how AMD appears to be dominating right now.

In total, MindFactory sold an apparent 3385 AMD processors in week 31 of this year, over triple the amount of Intel CPUs shifted, which was 1070. The average selling price was slightly less for AMD, but not that much (€278 versus €317).

The top-selling chip was the Ryzen 7800X3D with 550 units flying off the shelves, with the 5800X3D not far behind on 480 units. Between them, then, these most popular X3D models shifted 1030 units, which is very nearly as much as Intel managed with its entire range of Core CPUs.

Ryzen processors captured the top nine positions for the best-selling desktop silicon at MindFactory, albeit Intel did grab equal ninth spot with the 13600KF matching the Ryzen 5600 for sales (on 150 units).

Intel's 13700K came in at tenth position on 120 units sold, but Raptor Lake is very clearly losing the battle to Ryzen 7000 and 5000 processors here.

That must be a worry for Intel, even if US figures don't exactly reflect this picture. For example, checking Newegg's best-selling CPU charts, Intel holds positions three, four and five (with the 13700K, the 12700K - which is now heavily discounted - and the 13900K respectively). AMD still owns the top two spots though (with the Ryzen 5600, and Ryzen 5700X) with the remainder of the top 10 also being CPUs from Team Red.

The 5800X3D is at number eight, and 7800X3D at number ten, so the top performers in Germany aren't selling quite as strongly in the US, at least going by these (very limited) snapshots of both retail markets.

Still, AMD is clearly winning at Newegg too, and the slippage in Intel's overall level of desktop sales share at MindFactory makes for rather bleak viewing. Team Blue had a near 40% level of CPU sales in week 9 of this year, and that has now dropped to under 25%.

Okay, so Raptor Lake Refresh is on the horizon, and that should help Intel recover some turf - at least in theory. Although it is expected to be a relatively modest jump in performance, and a lot could depend on pricing, as ever. Still, the Core i7-14700K looks an enticing prospect as it's getting more cores, or that's the theory...