AMD mega-success in Germany: dominates with 92% market share, leaves Intel with just 8%

TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is leading CPU sales in Germany, with AMD's AM5 and AM4 sockets capturing 92.16% of the market at Mindfactory. Intel's share is only 7.84%, with its LGA 1851 socket accounting for less than 1% of sales. AMD sold 23,615 units, generating 93.45% of the revenue. AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is leading CPU sales in Germany, with AMD's AM5 and AM4 sockets capturing 92.16% of the market at Mindfactory. Intel's share is only 7.84%, with its LGA 1851 socket accounting for less than 1% of sales. AMD sold 23,615 units, generating 93.45% of the revenue.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor continues to sell like hotcakes in Germany, so much so that the combined AM5 and AM4 socket CPUs are dominating Intel in the country: AM5 + AM4 accounts for 92.16% of last week's CPU sales at Mindfactory... compared to Intel with only 7.84% of CPU sales.

In a new post on X by @TechEpiphanyYT, we're learning that CPU sales at one of the biggest retailers in Germany are so heavily AMD that it makes Intel look like a startup. In the last 7 days, AM5 and AM4 socketed CPUs account for 71.84% and 20.31% respectively, leaving Intel with its LGA 1700 socket and 6.81% and its newer LGA 1851 socket with just 0.72% of CPU sales. Yes, less than 1% for Intel LGA 1851 socket processors, ouch.

AMD is absolutely dominant with its new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with an astonishing 8390 units sold last week, with the Ryzen 5 7600X3D coming in second with 2430 units sold, and the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor with 1640 processors sold. The rest of the list is all Ryzen CPUs from there, until the mid-range Intel Core i5-14600KF with 150 sold, and under that, the Core i7-14700K with 130 units sold, then it returns to Ryzen CPUs.

