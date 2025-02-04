AMD mega-success in Germany: dominates with 92% market share, leaves Intel with just 8%

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor continues to sell like hotcakes in Germany, so much so that the combined AM5 and AM4 socket CPUs are dominating Intel in the country: AM5 + AM4 accounts for 92.16% of last week's CPU sales at Mindfactory... compared to Intel with only 7.84% of CPU sales.
In a new post on X by @TechEpiphanyYT, we're learning that CPU sales at one of the biggest retailers in Germany are so heavily AMD that it makes Intel look like a startup. In the last 7 days, AM5 and AM4 socketed CPUs account for 71.84% and 20.31% respectively, leaving Intel with its LGA 1700 socket and 6.81% and its newer LGA 1851 socket with just 0.72% of CPU sales. Yes, less than 1% for Intel LGA 1851 socket processors, ouch.
AMD is absolutely dominant with its new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with an astonishing 8390 units sold last week, with the Ryzen 5 7600X3D coming in second with 2430 units sold, and the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor with 1640 processors sold. The rest of the list is all Ryzen CPUs from there, until the mid-range Intel Core i5-14600KF with 150 sold, and under that, the Core i7-14700K with 130 units sold, then it returns to Ryzen CPUs.
Here's the breakdown:
🔥 CPU Retail Sales January '25 (mf) 🇩🇪
ℹ️ Units
- AMD: 23615 units sold, 92.16%, ASP: 352
- Intel: 2010, 7.84%, ASP: 290
ℹ️ Revenue
- AMD: 8'300'674 Euro, 93.45%
- Intel: 581'959, 6.55%
ℹ️ By Socket
- AM5: 18410 (71.84%)
- AM4: 5205 (20.31%)
- 1700: 1745 (6.81%)
- 1851: 185 (0.72%)
- 1200: 55 (0.21%)
- 1151: 25 (0.1%)