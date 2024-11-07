All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 9950X3D CPU game benchmark leak might seem promising - but don't get excited yet

Factorio is the game benchmark here - a title we'd only heard of in passing - and there are good reasons to be heavy with the salt in terms of the results.

AMD Ryzen 9950X3D CPU game benchmark leak might seem promising - but don't get excited yet
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU has been leaked in a gaming benchmark for the game Factorio, confirming its existence and testing phase. However, the benchmark results are unreliable due to inconsistencies and unknown variables, such as potential overclocking.

AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D has again been the subject of a leak, and this time, the CPU has been aired in a gaming benchmark - but don't get excited about that part of the spillage.

AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs represent the top-end of Team Red's 3D V-Cache chips (Image Credit: AMD)
2

AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs represent the top-end of Team Red's 3D V-Cache chips (Image Credit: AMD)

We'll come back to why shortly, but the real news here is that the Ryzen 9950X3D has been spotted in FactorioBox - which is the benchmark database for the game Factorio - and so the processor exists (add seasoning as appropriate), and it's in testing. That's what to focus on here, rather than the actual benchmark result.

Of course, this isn't your typical Ashes of the Singularity or 3DMark gaming-related rumor - Factorio very much isn't the source of your average leak (or indeed any leak we've seen before). Although it's a pretty good game (created by some stand-up devs) going by the reviews (some of which are fanatical about how great it is, notably).

However, while Factorio might be an impressive 'engineering playground' of a gaming experience, sadly the benchmark of the Ryzen 9950X3D tells us pretty much nothing about the prowess of this incoming 3D V-Cache processor.

Facts to factor in about Factorio

As VideoCardz, which spotted the leak, points out, the benchmark database makes little sense, with for example the 5800X3D outgunning the 7800X3D in Factorio. The in-game benchmark is apparently shaky and affected by various other system configuration parameters, plus we don't know if the Ryzen 9950X3D CPU was run overclocked here.

So, while it appears to be a lot faster than the Ryzen 9800X3D as shown in the database - with a score of 655 for the Ryzen 9 CPU, versus 554 for the Ryzen 7 model which has just gone on sale - that has to be taken with handfuls of salt.

Rather than trying to make performance guesses, what this hopefully does show is that the Ryzen 9950X3D is likely to be inbound soon enough, if it's getting to the point where prerelease samples are showing up in benchmarks.

With any luck, we'll be seeing more game benchmark spillage in the near future, if the Ryzen 9950X3D is indeed set to be revealed at CES 2025 as is rumored. AMD has a whole load of new hardware to unveil at the show in January, in fact, if the grapevine is right.

That includes the Ryzen 9900X3D, too, plus new RDNA 4 graphics cards which will doubtless be what the most eyes are watching in terms of the high-profile launches. Well, that and the Strix Halo APUs we've been hearing so much about, although these may be mostly workstation-oriented to begin with, with gaming laptops coming later.

Photo of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2024 at 10:46 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:factoriobox.1au.us, videocardz.com, amd.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles