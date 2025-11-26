AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT outsells entire combined NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs at German retailer

GPU retail sales for Germany see AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT outselling the entire NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, while Intel Arc continues to flatline.

TL;DR: AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT outsold NVIDIA's entire GeForce RTX 50 series at Germany's Mindfactory retailer, with 925 units sold versus NVIDIA's combined 920. AMD's strong sales highlight growing market dominance, especially for the RX 9070 XT and mid-range RX 9060 XT, reflecting robust demand in the German GPU market.

AMD's flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has outsold NVIDIA's entire family of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs at one of the biggest retailers in Germany.

Mindfactory's latest sales report on graphics cards for the week just gone have 925 units of the Radeon RX 9070 XT sold, compared to NVIDIA's best-selling RTX 50 series GPU -- the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti -- which sold just 390 units in comparison. AMD's mid-range Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics card even outsold the RTX 5070 Ti, with the 9060 XT selling 515 units last week.

However, if you combine all of the GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs you get to 920 units combined, while the RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT sold 925 units at Mindfactory last week... some truly stellar numbers, and an achievement for AMD.

The Radeon RX 9070 non-XT only sold 40 units in comparison, so it looks like gamers in Germany simply aren't interested in the non-XT variant, while NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card sold 80 units, the RTX 5080 sold 110 units, the RTX 5060 Ti sold 140 units, and the RTX 5070 sold 145 units.

This is just one (large) retailer in Germany, as NVIDIA sells mass amounts of its GeForce RTX 5070 in other countries, like the US, where the RTX 5070 slays on Amazon and Newegg. Mindfactory's sales report has AMD selling a total of 1560 units last week, while NVIDIA couldn't get to the 1000 mark, but those great numbers for the Radeon RX 9070 XT are helping out, big time.