Microsoft drops a clanger by leaking a utility that can enable hidden features in Windows 11

A link to download StagingTool, a configuration utility, was accidentally shared with members of the computing public in a recent Microsoft bug bash.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

In a bit of a blunder, Microsoft accidentally let some folks access a configuration tool that can be used to switch on hidden features in Windows 11, with the predictable result that the utility has ended up being spread all over the web.

The Copilot AI is one of the more recent additions to test versions of Windows 11, and it's now in the Beta channel
The app in question is called StagingTool, and it offers a command line interface that can enable features lurking in the background of test builds of Windows 11. You know, the features Microsoft has put the groundwork code in place for, but hasn't yet sent live.

All you need to know is the feature ID code to enable a piece of functionality in this way, and those codes tend to get discovered and posted on forums or social media here, there and everywhere.

Yes, this is a bit like the Windows configuration utility ViVeTool, except it's Microsoft's own version. Also, StagingTool can be used to circumvent A/B testing restrictions, whereby only some testers get a certain feature rolled out.

How did StagingTool get loose on the web? Windows Central reports that a link to the tool was accidentally shared via Microsoft's Feedback Hub in a bug bash quest. That link was supposed to be for internal staff at Microsoft only, but as you can imagine, once some members of the computing public got hold of it, the genie was out of the bottle.

Microsoft has, of course, pulled the link, but StagingTool had been pretty widely downloaded at that point.

In short, we can likely expect more leaks about upcoming features for Windows 11, as even more testers are likely to be prodding around in the innards of the OS looking for stuff going forward.

NEWS SOURCE:windowscentral.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

