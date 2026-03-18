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Hate the dedicated Copilot key on your Windows 11 laptop? Tiny new tool can change it back to right Ctrl

Reverting the Copilot key to right CTRL should be an option provided by Microsoft - or indeed remapping it to something else - but it isn't.

Hate the dedicated Copilot key on your Windows 11 laptop? Tiny new tool can change it back to right Ctrl
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TL;DR: NoCopilotKey is a third-party utility giving you a quick and easy way to remap the Windows 11 Copilot key back to be a right Ctrl key via a low-level keyboard hook. Created by Dan Weiss, it gives you functionality that Microsoft sadly doesn't provide with its Copilot+ PCs.

If you've got a new Windows 11 laptop with a physical Copilot key and you'd rather have that as a right Ctrl key, then you're in luck.

Take back control of your keyboard - literally (Image Credit: Microsoft)
2
Take back control of your keyboard - literally (Image Credit: Microsoft)

While Microsoft won't let you redefine the key to summon its AI assistant in Windows 11, there's a small third-party utility that does the job for you, as Neowin reports.

This is 'NoCopilotKey' and you can download the executable and fire it up, whereupon the Copilot key will once again become the Ctrl key on the right. If you want to end the program, you can kill it in Task Manager.

It works via a "low-level keyboard hook" to block the Copilot function and activate right Ctrl instead.

The tiny app is the work of Dan Weiss and you can grab it over on GitHub.

Weiss explains the reason why he wrote the utility:

"Because Microsoft required manufacturers to replace the right Ctrl key with a Copilot key, with no BIOS or Windows setting available to change it back. Some people actually do use their keyboards, and need a right Ctrl key."

It's still early days for NoCopilotKey, but it could be a useful tool to bag if you really don't need Copilot. The utility could be further developed, and one feature suggestion is to allow the ability to remap the key to a different AI assistant (for those who like the idea of summoning an AI with a dedicated key, but would prefer an alternative to Copilot).

Generally speaking, though, most folks would be happy to steer clear of any AI on their keyboard, and it's a shame Microsoft doesn't provide the basic ability to revert this key for those who use the second Ctrl key over on the right. Still, now you have a workaround, albeit apply the usual caveats around third-party software.

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News Sources:github.com, neowin.net, and microsoft.com

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Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X paired with the MSI B450 Gaming Pro Carbon, TEAM's Vulcan Z T-Force 16GB DDR4 3000MHz, and ZOTAC's GeForce RTX 2060 Super. It runs WD's Black SN750 1TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by Alpenfohn's Matterhorn, housed in Phanteks's Eclipse P400 Air, and powered by Super's Flower Leadex III 650W.

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