Fed up with Windows 11's oversized taskbar icons? Microsoft's thinking about shrinking them

And giving users the option to make the taskbar itself more compact, maybe? We shall see, but there's only a choice to make the icons smaller right now.

Some folks aren't so keen on the size of the taskbar buttons with Windows 11, and if you fall into the group that feels the icons are oversized, there's some good news for you going by a change hidden in testing.

As uncovered by PhantomOfEarth in a beta build of Windows 11 (22635), there's going to be an option to have the taskbar icons made smaller - but this is hidden in the preview right now.

The leaker uncovered the change by using ViVeTool (a Windows configuration tool) and just because the concept is present in testing, in the background, doesn't mean Microsoft will ever enable it. But there's certainly a chance that'll happen.

As PhantomOfEarth explains, while the ability to make the taskbar buttons smaller is here, there's no complementary option to make the taskbar itself more compact. However, there's nothing to say that Microsoft won't add this additional ability later in testing, as it makes some sense to be able to adjust the size of the bar along with the size of the actual icons.

As ever, we'll just have to keep an eye on how things progress with Windows 11 preview builds. Who knows, one day we might even get the ability to move the taskbar away from the bottom of the screen (which is possible in Windows 10, but not in Windows 11, as you may be aware).

