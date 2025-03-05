Microsoft overhauls Copilot for Windows and it's looking brand new

Microsoft has decided to give its Copilot app a fresh coat of paint for Windows users, making the new AI app more in line with the Windows 11 aesthetic.

Microsoft debuted the Copilot app for Mac users last week, and this week, the Redmond-based company has thrown a fresh coat of paint onto the Copilot app for Windows users. Introducing, the new and approved Copilot app.

Microsoft explained in a new blog post the Copilot app for Windows 11 has been changed to fall in line with the rest of Windows 11's aesthetic design, with the implementation of a sidebar for separating multiple chats users have with Copilot, native context menus, and an overhauled user interface. Notably, the Copilot app for Windows, when it launched,d was simply a web view of the Copilot website, which came with problems such as delayed responses, missing features for specific users with unknown reasons as to why, and other various minor issues.

Those all seem to be stamped out with the release of the Copilot app, or at least I can report my experience with the app has been quite smooth throughout my time using it (a few days). Additionally, it appears that no features are present on the web version have been lost with the native Copilot app, so you can expect the full functionality with the new app. For those who have never used the Copilot app, users are able to query Copilot with a wide variety of questions either through natural language text or through the Copilot Voice feature. All chats with Copilot will be saved in the sidebar.

"This Copilot app update (version 1.25023.101.0 and higher) is beginning to roll out across all Insider Channels via the Microsoft Store. This is a gradual roll out so not all Insiders will get the update right away. We are excited to be previewing improvements with our Insiders to ensure all our customers have a great Copilot experience for Windows,"writes Microsoft

Furthermore, if you want to disable Copilot from opening when the PC is booted up, you can do this in the settings. The app update is version 1.25023.106.0, and can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store here.