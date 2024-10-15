Windows 10's on life support, with less than a year left, but it still gets Windows 11 features

Windows 10 is going to be officially unsupported in less than a year's time, but Microsoft is still porting Windows 11 features across.

Windows 10 will run out of support in less than a year now, but Microsoft is still developing the older OS - despite mulling a feature-freeze at one point - and drafting over features from Windows 11.

In a new Windows 10 preview - build 19045 in the Beta and Release Preview channels - there's a backported feature as highlighted by regular Windows leaker PhantomOfEarth on X.

This is the 'Copy' button in the Share menu which was brought into Windows 11 a few months back (plus you get a preview of the file's icon and its size), though we should note this isn't live in preview yet. It's hidden behind the scenes, and you need to use ViVeTool to enable the functionality.

Elsewhere with build 19045, Microsoft is introducing its new account manager panel with the Start menu in Windows 10, again a feature that's already popped up in Windows 11. Note that due to this addition, Microsoft has relocated the 'Lock' option to the power menu.

Another major improvement is new 'top cards' that pick out the key hardware specs of your PC, which you'll find in Settings (under System > About).

Microsoft explains:

"These cards are designed to keep you informed about the most important details of your device's hardware that matter to you. We've also added FAQs directly within this settings page to help you better understand your device. These FAQs will explain your current hardware specifications and how they impact the performance of your device, making it easier to get the most out of your system."

This might be a useful addition for computing newbies, then.

Read more: Microsoft urged to extend Windows 10's lifespan or face 'biggest jump in junked computers ever'