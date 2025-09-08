Tiny11 declares war on AI: build a DIY Windows 11 install with no Copilot, Teams or other bloat

New version of Tiny11 Builder lets you produce a super-streamlined Windows 11 ISO with no Copilot or Teams, and you can ditch the new Outlook client.

TL;DR: A new version of Tiny11 Builder is out that supports Windows 11 25H2 and lets you create a stripped-back ISO for installing a version of the desktop OS without unwanted apps like Copilot, Teams, and the new Outlook. It uses LZX compression for smaller image sizes and there's a new Tiny11 core Builder for even further bloat reduction - but that's still early in the testing process.

The developer of Tiny11 has produced a new version of their utility that lets you produce your own trimmed-down custom installation of Windows 11.

Tom's Hardware spotted the September 2025 release of Tiny11 Builder which lets you cook up a Windows 11 ISO while stripping out all the bloat that you don't want.

With this latest version, that includes the ability to ditch Copilot as well as Microsoft Teams and the new Outlook client.

Here's the full list of the elements of Windows 11 that can be dumped from your installation image, from which you can pick and choose, or just lose the lot:

Clipchamp

News

Weather

Xbox

GetHelp

GetStarted

Office Hub

Solitaire

PeopleApp

PowerAutomate

ToDo

Alarms

Mail and Calendar

Feedback Hub

Maps

Sound Recorder

Your Phone

Media Player

QuickAssist

Tablet PC Math

Edge

OneDrive

Copilot

New Outlook Client

The developer informs us that the resultant image should come out a good deal smaller than before, too, thanks to the use of LZX compression.

Apparently the new Tiny11 Builder is also Windows 11 25H2-ready - though 25H2 is still in preview - and the dev claims it's "less prone to errors, especially in the registry mounting/unmounting process".

There's also a fresh introduction: Tiny11 core Builder which can make an even more streamlined ISO for a Windows 11 install. It's described as a "more powerful script, designed for a quick and dirty development testbed" but note that it's "not suitable for regular use due to its lack of serviceability - you can't add languages, updates, or features post-creation".

It's been some time since we've seen something from the developer, NTDEV, who apologized for the fact that it's been nearly a year since the last update for the tool (which runs alongside Tiny10, the same streamlining utility but for Windows 10).