All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Leaked internal Google email reveals Assistant is getting a 'supercharged' AI upgrade

An internal Google email has revealed the company is pivoting toward upgrading Google Assistant with a special artificial intelligence.

Leaked internal Google email reveals Assistant is getting a 'supercharged' AI upgrade
Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Google Assistant already reins supreme when it comes to virtual assistant software, beating the likes of Apple's Siri and Samsung's Bixby, but what if Assistant was combined with AI?

Leaked internal Google email reveals Assistant is getting a 'supercharged' AI upgrade 33333
Open Gallery 2

This combination of pairing virtual assistants and AI is hardly a surprise, and really only seemed like a matter of time before companies behind these virtual assistants integrated a Large Language Model (LLM) into their software to supercharge products such as Assistant, Siri and Bixby.

Now we are starting to hear to the first murmurs of companies pivoting toward this exact future with an internal Google email obtained by Axios reveals Google is dedicating many employees to work on integrating an AI into Assistant, starting with the mobile version.

"As a team, we need to focus on delivering high-quality, critical product experiences for our users. We've also seen the profound potential of generative AI to transform people's lives and see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like. (A portion of the team has already started working on this, beginning with mobile.)" - reads the email

As a part of Google's new effort to power Assistant through AI, the company is making some changes to the teams currently working on Assistant. These changes involve laying off dozens of employees and despite these layoffs, Google VP Peeyush Ranjan and director of product Duke Dukellis wrote in the e-mail, "We remain deeply committed to Assistant and we are optimistic about its bright future ahead."

To read the full leaked email, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00$58.00$69.99
Buy
$85.42
$85.42$69.00$68.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2023 at 9:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:axios.com, engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.