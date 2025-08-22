Siri is so broken that Apple might let Google fix it with Gemini

Apple's Siri fiasco has now resulted in the company engaging in discussions with Google about possibly using Gemini to power Siri.

TL;DR: Apple's next-generation Siri upgrade, initially promised as a major AI feature for the latest iPhone, has been delayed due to high standards. Apple is now exploring third-party AI models from Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic to power Siri, with a final decision expected in the coming weeks.

Apple is long overdue to release its next-generation version of Siri, which the company used as marketing to sell its latest generation of iPhone. Unfortunately for consumers and Apple, that release never happened, and instead, consumers got only a few AI-powered upgrades in the form of image editors, custom emoji makers, and several other smaller quality-of-life features.

The big selling points of the latest generation of iPhone were an AI-powered upgrade was for Siri, which would enable deep Siri integration into all of Apple's homebrewed applications and settings. Essentially, Siri would become smart.

However, due to Siri's struggles to meet Apple's extremely high standard for public release, the assistant's level-up has been delayed indefinitely. We are now hearing that the assistant may be powered by a third-party vendor, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, or even Google.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has penned a new article that states he has heard Apple has opened conversations with Google about using Gemini to power Siri. Gurman writes the iPhone maker has approached Google about a custom AI model that would "serve as the foundation of the new Siri next year," and that Google has begun training a model that would be able to run on Apple's servers.

Initially, Gurman reported that OpenAI and Anthropic were being considered as solutions for the intensely delayed Siri, but according to the Bloomberg reporter, Apple is currently leaving its options open by putting each of the models from the competing companies against each other to see which works best with its platform.

Gurman added in a separate X post that Apple isn't likely to make a decision on which model they will choose for "several weeks."