Good news, Diablo 4 sorcerers (and barbarians): buffs are coming, and very soon

As well as Blizzard giving back to sorcerers - following recent nerfs to the class - there's a fix for VRAM wonkiness on the performance front.

Diablo 4 devs are finally going to give some buffs to the recently nerfed sorcerer class, as well as the barbarian.

The news came via a campfire chat streamed at the weekend, as PC Gamer spotted, and it'll doubtless be very welcome from sorcerers who have been pretty miffed at the curtailing of their powers in the recent pre-season patch.

The next patch for Diablo 4, which will be version 1.1.1, will bring in the buffs and should arrive on August 8, a week tomorrow. The idea is to improve not just the effectiveness of sorcerers in battle, but also the fun factor of playing the class.

Quoting Blizzard's (not yet finalized) patch notes, the idea is to introduce: "Changes to simplify and improve the consistency of Sorcerer skills as well as improvements to their late-game survivability."

That will mean additional damage or improvements for some spells, of course, such as greater chain lightning not needing to bounce off you to get its 5% extra damage per hit.

There are also some major changes coming to make loot more attractive for all players, with increased chances of finding a legendary.

With patch 1.1.1, you'll be guaranteed that a legendary will drop from bosses after level 35 in any World Tier, and also, treasure goblins at level 15+ will pack a guaranteed legendary.

It wouldn't be a patch without some bug fixes, naturally, and we can expect a "whole lot" of them according to the devs. That and VRAM usage is going to be worked on to better improve the general performance of Diablo 4, which is good news.

Another newsworthy thing to note for Diablo 4 is that the developer recently made it clear that players who use mods are running a very real risk of getting banned (yes, really - with one mod called out in particular).