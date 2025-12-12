Blizzard reveals new Diablo IV Paladin abilities, now available with Lord of Hatred pre-order

Blizzard showcases the new abilities and powers of Diablo IV's upcoming Paladin class, which is instantly unlocked in Lord of Hatred expansion pre-orders.

TL;DR: The Paladin class is now available in Diablo 4 through the $40 Lord of Hatred expansion, launching April 28, 2026. Featuring iconic abilities like Blessed Hammer and a new Oath System, the expansion introduces divine combat styles and continues Diablo's legacy across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

The Paladin is now available in Diablo 4, but you have to pre-order the $40 Lord of Hatred expansion in order to play the class. Blizzard showcases some of the abilities that gamers can use to unleash holy fury on demons throughout Sanctuary.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

Last night at The Game Awards, Blizzard revealed some sizzling news: A new Mephisto-themed Diablo 4 expansion called Lord of Hatred is coming in April 2026, and it'll bring two new playable classes. One of them, the Paladin, is available now. The other class is a secret that will be available when Lord of Hatred releases, but it's believed to be some sort of take on Diablo 2's classic Amazon class.

Now Blizzard has released a quick clip showing off the powers and combat abilities that the Paladin offers, including the new Oath System that lets players choose from four lines of play style: Zealot, Juggernaut, Judicator, and Arbiter. Fans who have played both Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 will see parallels between the Crusader and Paladin classes, including the classic Blessed Hammer ability.

"The Paladin carries more than 25 years of Diablo legacy, and Lord of Hatred sees their return as Sanctuary's last beacon of divine authority. Their skills are built around strength, faith, and overwhelming Holy impact. Iconic favorites like Auras, Blessed Hammer, Blessed Shield, Condemn, Zeal, and Heaven's Fury return alongside the Oath System, which is a set of sacred paths which reflect the codes of faith that Paladins swear to uphold," Blizzard writes on the Xbox Wire.

The Paladin class is available in Diablo 4 now, but you have to buy the $40 Lord of Hatred expansion in order to unlock it.

The Lord of Hatred expansion will release on April 28, 2026 for PC, Xbox, and PS4/PS5. There is a base $40 edition, a $60 deluxe edition, and a $90 ultimate edition.

Check below for more information on Lord of Hatred:

7

7

7

7