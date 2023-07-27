Do you use Diablo 4 mods? Blizzard might hit you with the perma-ban stick

Blizzard makes it clear that 'unauthorized software' that modifies the game is prohibited - and calls out TurboHUD4 as an example.

Diablo 4 players using any kind of mod might want to tread very carefully or even rethink that idea, in light of a new post from Blizzard on this practice.

Blizzard is already taking a tough stance on mods with Diablo 4 - perhaps due to lessons learned with its predecessor? (Image Credit: Blizzard)

PC Gamer spotted that Adam Fletcher, who is Global Community Development Director for Diablo, posted the following on Blizzard's forums:

"We are committed to keeping the world of Sanctuary a safe and fair place for all players, and our Game Security team constantly monitors for cheats and unauthorized modifications..."

"...The Blizzard EULA explicitly prohibits cheating, bots, hacks, and any other unauthorized software which automates, modifies, or otherwise interferes with the game..."

"...With that in mind, we want to make it clear that TurboHUD4, like any game-modifying software, is prohibited for use with Diablo IV. Players who install this kind of software will put their accounts at risk for disciplinary action, which can include permanent suspension."

It's interesting to see that one mod is actually named as not permissible to be used with the game. What's TurboHUD4? It's a UI overlay customization tool that tracks things like resources, and as PC Gamer notes, seems pretty innocent on the whole - and not unlike many of the kind of mods we used back in the day with WoW all the time.

However, the likely stumbling block for TurboHUD4 is that it reveals dungeon maps before you've explored the environment, giving you a leg up there.

Another theory online - as you might imagine, there are plenty already - is that because TurboHUD was widely used in Diablo 3, and it veered more into cheating territory, Blizzard wants to pre-empt that happening with its new action RPG. And lay down clear guidelines before lots of players are using the mod, and doing so becomes more difficult.

Whatever the reason, it's made clear enough in this post that if you're using TurboHUD4, then you might be looking at disciplinary action in the near future.

Indeed, it's questionable whether any mod could leave you in danger of such action, and the obvious point of contention is - where are the lines drawn between innocent and not-so-innocent mods? Are they all effectively off the table?