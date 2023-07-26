All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

ASUS is set to mass produce its power-cable-less GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs later this year

ASUS has a new style of GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU coming soon, one that removes the need for a dedicated power connector, but it requires a custom board.

ASUS is set to mass produce its power-cable-less GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs later this year
Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

During a tour of ASUS HQ at Computex 2023, we got a look at several exciting new products, with one of the standouts being its new "hidden concept" GeForce RTX 4070 GPU that was all about removing visible power cables to deliver a clean and slick look. Seeing it in person, it was surprising what a difference no visible power cables make to the look of a GPU installed in a gaming rig.

ASUS's new GeForce RTX 4070 with no power connector, image credit: EIXA Studio.
Open Gallery 4

ASUS's new GeForce RTX 4070 with no power connector, image credit: EIXA Studio.

According to a new report, this concept cable-less GPU is set to become a reality, with mass production of the new GeForce RTX 4070 in white on track for later this year. Removing the standard 8-pin or 16-pin power connectors means the GPU needs to get power from an alternate source, and for ASUS's new GeForce RTX 4070, a special motherboard is required.

This new GeForce RTX 4070 features an additional PCIe connector alongside the standard PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 interface, which delivers power via a 16-pin power connector on the underside of the motherboard - with ASUS noting that it behaves in the same way as including a power connector on the GPU, delivering up to 600W of power. To demonstrate the new GPU design, ASUS paired it with a custom Z790 TUF Gaming motherboard.

ASUS's new GeForce RTX 4070 with no power connector requires a custom motherboard, image credit: EIXA Studio.
Open Gallery 4

ASUS's new GeForce RTX 4070 with no power connector requires a custom motherboard, image credit: EIXA Studio.

ASUS announced all of the above at the recent Bilibili World 2023 exhibition in Shanghai, China, with the key difference being that the GeForce RTX 4070 will now arrive in white versus black unless ASUS plans to ship both versions. Naming has yet to be finalized, but as this GPU requires a specialized motherboard, the company will give both products a special name and potentially bundle them together as part of a DIY kit.

Also, due to specialized manufacturing, this new cable-free GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to retail at a higher price than MSRP models.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$609.99
$609.99$599.99$599.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$609.99
$609.99$599.99$599.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/26/2023 at 9:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bilibili.com, wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.