DIY-APE teases insane 50-pin power connector, capable of 1500W for next-gen hidden connectors

DIY-APE has just teased its new concept 50-pin power cable, ready to deliver a monster 1500W of power through a single connector directly into the motherboard: no cables for the GPU are needed. This is hopefully what we see out of BTF 3.0 in the near future:
The DIY-APE team works with companies like ASUS, MaxSun, and others on new innovative backside designs, with their latest design featuring a 50-pin connector driving up to 1500W of power into the motherboard. With a monstrous 1500W of power over a single cable, there's no need for power cables for the CPU, GPU, and other power-hungry components. It's all fed into the motherboard with a single 1500W connector.
The 1500W power connector prototype was used on an Intel LGA 1851 motherboard, sporting an extra-long connector found on the backside of the motherboard. This prototype interface replaces traditional 24-pin ATX and 8-pin EPS power connectors, as well as 16-pin connectors being fed into higher-end GPUs like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series, and soon RTX 50 series GPUs.
Just imagine, no power connectors into your motherboard (usually 3) and no power connectors into your graphics card (between 1 and 3) as it's all fed neatly, and invisibly, on the backside of your motherboard. However, the 1500W prototype uses ASUS's new PCIe-based power connector called GC-HPWR, removing the need for 8-pin and 16-pin power connectors. This requires a specific GPU for now, exclusive to just two brands on the market.
NVIDIA's new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 32GB graphics card is said to use 575W of power from the latest leaks, meaning you could have a high-end motherboard, CPU, and RTX 5090, all with a single power connector to rule (well, run) them all.