Crucial's new Portable SSDs deliver the company's fastest external storage storage to date

The new Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro Portable SSDs are designed for creators, and these tiny external storage solutions are fast and indeed portable.

Crucial (a division of Micron) has announced a pair of new external and portable storage solutions with the new Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro Portable SSDs. Designed with content creators in mind and those with workflows that deal with large volumes of video and photo data, the combination of Micron TLC NAND and a "revolutionary single-ASIC portable storage architecture" results in the most capacity per square millimeter seen to date.

The new Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD, image credit: Crucial/Micron.

And with that, the Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD is also the fastest external SSD from Micron, capable of delivering sequential read and write speeds of up to 2100 MB/s and 2000 MB/s. Per the announcement, you can transfer 1TB of data in under nine minutes.

Built to last with a water and dust-resistant IP55 rating, these USB-C SSDs are available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities - starting from USD 119.99, thanks to a special introductory discount. This means the Crucial X10 Pro 4TB Portable SSD is also available for USD 289.99, discounted from USD 339.99.

The new Crucial X9 Pro Portable SSD, image credit: Crucial/Micron.

The Crucial X9 Pro Portable SSD (also available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities) is the more affordable option with an eye toward portability - starting from USD 79.99. With sequential read and write speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, it features a tiny physical footprint of only 65 x 50mm and a lightweight 38-gram build.

The Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD is also tiny, sharing the same 65 x 50 mm size, with a slightly heavier but still lightweight 42-gram build. The Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro Portable SSDs sport metal enclosures with a rubberized base and a drop-proof rating of up to 2 meters.

And as a nice little bonus for creators, the Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro Portable SSDs arrive with a one-month subscription to Adobe's Creative Cloud All Apps plan thanks to a partnership between Micron and Adobe. For more info, check out the product pages below.