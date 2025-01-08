Crucial shows off P510 Gen5 SSD with 11GB/sec speeds, Crucial Pro OC 64GB RAM kits at CES 2025

TL;DR: Micron expanded its Crucial consumer memory and storage portfolio at CES 2025, introducing the high-speed Crucial P510 Gen5 SSD with 11GB/sec reads and 9.5GB/sec writes, and new DDR5 Pro Overclocking Gaming Memory in 64GB kits. The P510 SSD uses 25% less power and features a single-sided design for easy installation. The DDR5 64GB module offers up to 5600 MT/s speeds, supporting Intel XMP Micron expanded its Crucial consumer memory and storage portfolio at CES 2025, introducing the high-speed Crucial P510 Gen5 SSD with 11GB/sec reads and 9.5GB/sec writes, and new DDR5 Pro Overclocking Gaming Memory in 64GB kits. The P510 SSD uses 25% less power and features a single-sided design for easy installation. The DDR5 64GB module offers up to 5600 MT/s speeds, supporting Intel XMP

Micron expanded its Crucial consumer memory and storage portfolio at CES 2025, with the new high-speed Crucial P510 Gen5 SSD offering 11GB/sec reads and 9.5GB/sec writes, new Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking (OC) Gaming Memory in larger 64GB kits, and more.

We were at the Micron/Crucial suite at CES 2025 and got some hands-on and eyes-on with the delicious new RAM and SSD tech on show, with the Crucial P510 Gen5 SSD rocking out with 11GB/sec (11,000MB/sec) reads, and up to 9.4GB/sec (9397MB/sec) writes on the show floor (and in the shot above).

Crucial's new P510 Gen5 SSD will use 25% less power than previous Gen5 SSDs from the company, with 1TB and 2TB capacities on offer, with an integrated heatsink. The Crucial P510 Gen5 SSD also offers a single-sided design, making it super-easy to install, even into new Gen5-ready laptops.

The company also had the world's first DDR5 64GB module with a heat spreader at CES 2025, with up to 5600 MT/s speeds, with both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMP EXPO supported. Crucial also unveiled its new Pro OC 64GB kits, blazing-fast DDR5 64GB kit memory for high-performance gaming.

Crucial says that its new Pro OC 64GB kits have three value propositions: blazing performance up to 6400 MT/s speeds, which is 25% faster than the JEDEC standard of 5600 MT/s, which equals 25% lower latency, meaning you get more FPS and a faster + smoother gaming experience.

Secondly, it's a one-stop shop supporting both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, with just 2 SKUs available makes the new Crucial Pro OC 64GB kits enjoy a simplified SKU count for partners streamlining inventory management, supply chain and focused marketing and sales effort. Finally, the elegant, origami-inspired aluminum black-and-white heatsink has been engineered for gaming motherboards according to the company.

Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Commercial Products Group, explains: "With the exciting memory and storage offerings we're debuting today, Crucial's portfolio is now broader and stronger than ever before. These updates - from making fast Gen5 SSDs available to the mainstream to launching high-density memory options - illustrate our commitment to driving innovation, performance and value for every consumer from casual gamers to creatives and students to hardcore enthusiasts".

Falcon Northwest President Kelt Reeves added: "Our customers at Falcon Northwest, which include some of the most discerning performance gamers in the industry, want the most cutting-edge speeds as well as perfect reliability. While a tall order, Crucial has met this challenge time and time again with some of the first, and fastest, PCIe 5.0 NVMe storage solutions on the market - the most reliable storage brand we've ever offered. As Crucial continues to innovate and accelerate its solutions and add new form factors to its portfolio such as CUDIMMs, their solutions are essential to helping us build our blazing-fast, powerful gaming PCs".

Yong Wang, director of product management for gaming notebooks at MECHREVO, said: "As applications such as multiplayer games and creative applications grow in data-rich graphics and AI-assisted features, it's more important than ever before that we choose the right solutions to satisfy our customers' demanding computing needs. Over the years, we've utilized a broad array of Crucial memory and storage solutions to power our gaming and high-end notebooks, from Crucial SSDs to its DDR5 SODIMMs, and have been pleased with the balance of high performance and power efficiency they provide. As Crucial leads the industry in launching new form factors and high densities, we look forward to collaborating to raise the bar for performance for our sophisticated notebook users".