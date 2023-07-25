All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

AYANEO KUN gaming handheld will feature a massive 8.4-inch screen and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

With the biggest screen, battery, and premium controls, the new AYANEO KUN is shaping up to be a premium PC gaming handheld alternative to the Steam Deck.

AYANEO KUN gaming handheld will feature a massive 8.4-inch screen and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

AYANEO has been releasing Windows-based PC gaming handhelds for a few years now, and with the arrival of devices like the Steam Deck from Valve and the ROG Ally from ASUS, it's looking to branch out with new models. The company's latest, the AYANEO KUN, is described as "the most premium large-screen handheld device to date."

The new AYANEO KUN, image credit: AYANEO.
Open Gallery 5

The new AYANEO KUN, image credit: AYANEO.

As far as AYANEO handhelds go, this is the big one; it features the biggest screen, the biggest battery at 75 Wh, and is the first to feature touchpads and buttons comparable to a traditional controller. And with that, it will be powered by the popular AMD Ryzen 7 7840U 'Phoenix' processor and will be the most expensive PC gaming handheld from AYANEO.

The specs for this are pretty impressive, especially on the display front with its 8.4-inch IPS display with a 2.5K pixel resolution. For reference, both the Steam Deck and ROG Ally feature 7-inch displays.

The new AYANEO KUN, image credit: AYANEO.
Open Gallery 5

The new AYANEO KUN, image credit: AYANEO.

To support that screen, you've got dimensions of 312.4 x 132.5 x 21.9 mm, so it will be pretty chunky to hold - and a far cry from being something that will fit in your pocket. The good news is that the bigger size means a 75 Wh (19,500 mAh) battery, so it should be able to deliver more gaming hours compared to the competition.

AYANEO's announcement discusses the ergonomic grips and comfort that come from a larger design - "a premium holding experience that rivals traditional large game controllers." In terms of look, it'll arrive in three flavors inspired by traditional Chinese ink paintings, "Silver Wing", "Black Feather", and "White Silk."

The new AYANEO KUN, image credit: AYANEO.
Open Gallery 5

The new AYANEO KUN, image credit: AYANEO.

No price point has been set, with AYANEO teasing a launch for the AYANEO KUN in late August. It will join the recently announced Ayaneo Air 1S, positioned as the thinnest and lightest PC gaming handheld with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U.

Buy at Amazon

AYANEO Air PRO (AMD R5-5560U)- 5.5 Inches OLED Handheld PC Game Console

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$869.99
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2023 at 12:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ayaneo.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.