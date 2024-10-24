All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Computer Systems

AYANEO 3 handheld teased, and it's 'not a simple upgrade' but a 'new direction' for the company

AYANEO is teasing its next flagship gaming handheld, promising that it's going to be a game changer. Will it feature AMD's Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor?

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

AYANEO has been creating highly sought-after portable gaming handhelds and mini PCs for several years - and it feels like the company is always cooking up something tasty. Its products aren't exclusively Windows PC-based; the upcoming Android-based AYANEO Pocket EVO sports a 120 Hz 1080p OLED display powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform.

AYANEO 3 handheld teased, and it's 'not a simple upgrade' but a 'new direction' for the company 2
2

The AYANEO Pocket EVO looks incredible, and its stunning design could make it the portable Android device of choice for gamers. But, the company has something else in the works - a brand-new flagship with the codename AYANEO 3. This is the company's new flagship gaming handheld and its third-gen product in this category.

Although we don't have any official looks at the handheld or its technical specifications, that hasn't stopped AYANEO from going all out to hype this thing. The AYANEO 3 will present a "technological leap" forward for gaming handhelds, but it "aims to change the way we interact with games."

Here's a snippet from the teaser.

When we talk about the adjective 'annual top flagship', it means not only a software and hardware innovation, but also an evolution in thinking. AYANEO 3 is not just about surpassing and improving, it aims to change the way we interact with games. Imagine being able to experience an unprecedented level of immersion anytime, anywhere on a single device. It has an unrestricted and uncompromising free control experience, as well as powerful top-level gaming performance, and a highly convenient software ecosystem. AYANEO 3 is not a simple upgrade, but a reconstruction: it tells us that handheld devices are not just portable devices, they can become your portable gaming universe.

Okay, so a lot of that is the sort of marketing you hear when it comes to new gaming products - but based on what we've seen from the company in the past, we can confidently guess a few things. First, the AYANEO 3 will most likely use AMD's upcoming Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor for gaming handhelds, which we fully expect to launch alongside FSR 4's AI upscaling.

So performance will improve compared to current-gen handhelds, but FSR 4 will deliver better image quality. Another software innovation will come from AYANEO, which has been refining its handheld and gaming software for a while. The AYANEO 3 will most likely debut the next iteration of this.

In addition, we expect to see premium cooling, a high refresh-rate OLED display, and premium controls.

NEWS SOURCE:ayaneo.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

