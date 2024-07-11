AYANEO Pocket EVO is a new Android gaming handheld with a big 1080p 120Hz OLED display

The AYANEO Pocket EVO, which is described as the world's first Android handheld with a 7-inch 1080p OLED 120Hz display, is coming soon.

AYANEO has recently released several gaming-oriented handhelds for Android and Windows. The company's latest is the AYANEO Pocket EVO, which is described as the world's first Android handheld with a 7-inch 1080p OLED 120Hz display. Handhelds with OLED displays will always grab our attention because the panel tech is incredible for making games look better.

5

AYANEO Pocket EVO is the 'World's First 7" OLED Android Handheld,' image credit: AYANEO.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The AYANEO Pocket EVO is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform, so it won't have any issues running the most demanding Android releases in addition to being able to emulate several generations of classic handheld and console gaming hardware. AYANEO confirms that the chip's 15W mode is tuned for high-performance gaming.

There's more to the AYANEO Pocket EVO than powerful hardware and a vibrant OLED display. The sleek and ergonomic design is equally impressive, with hall-sensing joysticks, triggers, and premium components.

5

The handheld's shape has also been designed to mimic the comfortable grip you get with a dedicated controller, and it manages to do so without looking bulky. The bezel-less full-screen look and minimal style look sleek. However, AYANEO hasn't confirmed how much it will weigh outside of being in the 400-gram region.

With a battery exceeding 8000 mAh, it's also one of the largest-capacity Android devices for its size and form factor. AYANEO also describes the cooling as comparable to those found in X86-based devices for a "significant improvement" to the AYANEO Pocket EVO's active cooling efficiency. It's got a larger fan and heatsink similar to what you'd find on a Windows gaming handheld.

5

The AYANEO Pocket EVO, available in black or white, will be available for pre-order later this month, and the handheld's Indiegogo page is now live.