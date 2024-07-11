AYANEO Pocket EVO is a new Android gaming handheld with a big 1080p 120Hz OLED display

The AYANEO Pocket EVO, which is described as the world's first Android handheld with a 7-inch 1080p OLED 120Hz display, is coming soon.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

AYANEO has recently released several gaming-oriented handhelds for Android and Windows. The company's latest is the AYANEO Pocket EVO, which is described as the world's first Android handheld with a 7-inch 1080p OLED 120Hz display. Handhelds with OLED displays will always grab our attention because the panel tech is incredible for making games look better.

AYANEO Pocket EVO is the 'World's First 7" OLED Android Handheld,' image credit: AYANEO.
Open Gallery 5

AYANEO Pocket EVO is the 'World's First 7" OLED Android Handheld,' image credit: AYANEO.

The AYANEO Pocket EVO is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform, so it won't have any issues running the most demanding Android releases in addition to being able to emulate several generations of classic handheld and console gaming hardware. AYANEO confirms that the chip's 15W mode is tuned for high-performance gaming.

There's more to the AYANEO Pocket EVO than powerful hardware and a vibrant OLED display. The sleek and ergonomic design is equally impressive, with hall-sensing joysticks, triggers, and premium components.

AYANEO Pocket EVO is a new Android gaming handheld with a big 1080p 120Hz OLED display 04
Open Gallery 5

The handheld's shape has also been designed to mimic the comfortable grip you get with a dedicated controller, and it manages to do so without looking bulky. The bezel-less full-screen look and minimal style look sleek. However, AYANEO hasn't confirmed how much it will weigh outside of being in the 400-gram region.

With a battery exceeding 8000 mAh, it's also one of the largest-capacity Android devices for its size and form factor. AYANEO also describes the cooling as comparable to those found in X86-based devices for a "significant improvement" to the AYANEO Pocket EVO's active cooling efficiency. It's got a larger fan and heatsink similar to what you'd find on a Windows gaming handheld.

AYANEO Pocket EVO is a new Android gaming handheld with a big 1080p 120Hz OLED display 05
Open Gallery 5

The AYANEO Pocket EVO, available in black or white, will be available for pre-order later this month, and the handheld's Indiegogo page is now live.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i7-14700K - Core i7 14th Gen 20-Core (8P+12E) LGA 1700 125W

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$398.40
$398.40$399.99$381.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$399.99
$399.99$399.99$381.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2024 at 3:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:ayaneo.com, indiegogo.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags