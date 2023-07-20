All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

This new G7 SE Wired Xbox controller from GameSir features impressive Hall Effect sticks

Drift stick is where the analog stick moves on its own, and it's super annoying. This new third-party Xbox controller solves the issue.

This new G7 SE Wired Xbox controller from GameSir features impressive Hall Effect sticks
Published
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

You might be wondering what Hall Effect Sticks are, and if you've ever heard about or experienced the phenomenon known as 'stick drift,' then all you need to know is that Hall Effect sticks are anti-drift. 'Stick drift' is when an analog stick on a controller moves in a direction without any input, with the issue making headlines in recent years due to Nintendo Switch JoyCon controllers being prone to stick drift and even the official PS5 DualSense.

The new GameSir G7 SE Controller, image credit: GameSir.
Open Gallery 4

The new GameSir G7 SE Controller, image credit: GameSir.

GameSir G7 SE Controller includes Hall Effect Sticks for its analog controls, which feature non-contact magnetic sensors to improve accuracy and fine movement. This is paired with Hall Effect Magnetic Sensors for the analog triggers to ensure the same level of performance when aiming and firing in an FPS.

The licensed Xbox controller sports a physical design and make-up similar to the official pad from Microsoft and is available in black or white - with the option to change the look with magnetic faceplates. The good news is that it's currently on sale (via Amazon) for USD 44.99 - link below - so it won't break the bank, and it's compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

The new GameSir G7 SE Controller, image credit: GameSir.
Open Gallery 4

The new GameSir G7 SE Controller, image credit: GameSir.

A nice bonus is that as a wired third-party controller, the USB connection is detachable, and on the backside, you'll find two additional customizable buttons. On the PC side, you've also got GameSir Nexus software to adjust settings and mappings and even save various profiles that can be accessed directly from the controller.

Here's a look at the full specifications.

The new GameSir G7 SE Controller, image credit: GameSir.
Open Gallery 4

The new GameSir G7 SE Controller, image credit: GameSir.

  • Working Platform: Xbox Series X |S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11
  • Connection: Wired, 3m detachable USB-C cable
  • 3.5mm Audio Jack: Yes
  • Microphone Mute Button: Yes
  • ABXY Buttons: Membrane
  • Hall Effect Sticks: Yes
  • Analog Triggers: Yes, Hall Effect Magnetic Sensors
  • Rumble Motors: Yes, 4 in total, in each grip and trigger
  • Back Buttons: Yes, 2 Back Buttons
  • Back Button Quick Latches: Yes, 2
  • Customization Software: Yes, GameSir Nexus
  • Battery: No
  • Product Size: 152x103x63 mm
  • Net Weight: 221 g

Buy at Amazon

GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.99
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2023 at 1:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.